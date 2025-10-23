Three involved in shooting outside hospital held after encounter in Dehradun

Rishikesh, Oct 23 (PTI) Three men were arrested following a police encounter in which they were shot in the leg here in the Laal Tappad area near Rishikesh, officials said on Thursday.

Police said one of them escaped into the forest during the encounter in Doiwala village in Dehradun district on Wednesday but he was arrested the next morning during a combing operation.

All three were allegedly involved in opening fire at a youth outside the Government Doon Hospital, injuring him. Police have arrested five people in connection to the firing, including two men who were arrested before, and have charged them with attempt to murder.

Doiwala police station in-charge Inspector Pradeep Rana said the criminals injured in the encounter, which took place at 10:15 pm on Wednesday night, were admitted to the hospital and arrested.

He said they have been identified as Sohail Khan (25) and Shanu (23), both from Dehradun, and Javed from Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh.

The inspector said that the criminals are the main accused in the firing incident outside the Government Doon Hospital 2-3 weeks ago, and the police were searching for them.

A case of attempted murder has been registered against them in the Dehradun City Police Station. A scooter, two illegal 315-bore pistols, two 315-bore empty cartridges, four live cartridges, and an illegal knife were also recovered from their possession.

Police arrested Rohan Arya and Vishal Tomar in connection with the firing outside the hospital earlier. The names of Sohail, Shanu and Javed came up during Arya and Tomar's interrogation.

Police said the five men decided to shoot the youth outside the hospital over a dispute over money. A case of attempted murder was filed against them. PTI DPT SKY SKY