Three Iranians held at Mumbai airport with 7 kg gold worth Rs 6.28 cr

Mumbai, Feb 14 (PTI) Three Iranians were arrested at Mumbai international airport allegedly with 7.143 kilograms of gold worth Rs 6.28 crore, a Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) official said on Friday.

The three had travelled from Dubai and were held on a specific tip off at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) , he added.

"A search of their baggage revealed seven gold bars weighing 1 kilogram each and a cut piece of foreign-make gold kept in a waist bag concealed under the clothes. All three were arrested under the Customs Act. Further probe into the smuggling network is underway," the official said. PTI DC BNM