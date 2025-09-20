Three journalists assaulted in Trimbakeshwar

Nashik, Sept 20 (PTI) Three journalists of different news channels were attacked with sticks on Saturday, allegedly by a group of men following an argument over paying the vehicle's entry fee in the temple town of Trimbakeshwar, officials said.

One of them was admitted to a hospital with serious injuries, an official said.

The incident occurred when journalists Yogesh Khare (Zee News Taas), Kiran Tajne (Pudhari News), Abhijeet Sonawane (Saam TV), and some others were on their way in a vehicle to Trimbakeshwar to cover a meeting of seers regarding the upcoming Kumbh Mela.

"While entering the town, some men working for the contractor appointed by the Trimbakeshwar Municipal Council stopped their vehicle, asked them to pay mandatory entry fees. An argument ensued, leading to the attack carried out using sticks and umbrellas," an official said.

State food and civil supplies minister Chhagan Bhujbal has directed the superintendent of police and the district collector to take stringent action against the attackers.

Bhujbal met one of the journalists at the private hospital.

Police are inquiring, and the process to register a case is underway, a police official from Trimbakeshwar told PTI.