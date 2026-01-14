Three journos detained over 'defamatory content' against woman IAS officer in Telangana

Hyderabad, Jan 14 (PTI) Three journalists of a Telugu TV news channel here were on Wednesday detained for questioning in connection with a case registered for alleged broadcast of defamatory content against a woman IAS officer, police said.

The BRS and BJP hit out at the Congress government in Telangana, claiming that the three journalists were "arrested" and strongly condemned the action.

The FIR was registered against certain news channels and other media outlets following a complaint by the Telangana IAS Officers' Association accusing them of "publishing and telecasting false, fabricated and baseless content" on the IAS officer.

"They (three journalists) were called for questioning," a senior police official said in response to a query on the reports that the three journalists were arrested.

The Telangana police on January 12 formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the case.

In a post on 'X', BRS Working President K T Rama Rao said: "I strongly condemn the arrest of three journalists during the festival. The Congress rule in Telangana reminds me of Emergency days every single time. It is unfortunate how @TelanganaDGP is hell bent on treating journalists like criminals." Rama Rao demanded the immediate release of the "arrested" journalists.

"None of the sections are non-bailable, so why did the Telangana police decide to terrorise the journalists and their families with these midnight arrests. I request Telangana DGP to follow the due legal process and not play into dirty politics of the Congress party and its lousy leadership," he said.

Senior BRS leader T Harish Rao also took to 'X' and said: "This is an attack on democracy by the Revanth Reddy government. We demand the immediate release of the arrested journalists." Telangana BJP President N Ramchander Rao strongly condemned the "midnight arrest" of three journalists, calling it a "direct and dangerous assault" on press freedom and democratic values in the state.

Rao affirmed that the BJP stands firmly with the media fraternity and will not allow the Congress government to crush press freedom through intimidation and misuse of state machinery, a release from Telangana BJP said.