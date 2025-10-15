Three juveniles apprehended for stabbing youth over gang rivalry in Delhi

New Delhi, Oct 15 (PTI) Delhi Police has apprehended three juveniles in connection with an attempt-to-murder case in central Delhi's Patel Nagar, officials said on Wednesday.

According to police, the attack was reportedly the fallout of a rivalry between two local gangs -- the 'Bhagat Singh Gang' and the 'Sarkar Group'.

Police said the incident took place on October 10 when an altercation broke out among a group of boys in the Baljeet Nagar area. During the scuffle, one person was attacked with a knife and later admitted to the hospital, where doctors declared him unfit to make a statement, they said.

After registering a case, police scanned CCTV camera footage, activated local informers, and traced the suspects.

On October 11, police apprehended the main accused from near Prem Nagar. Based on his disclosure, two more juveniles involved in the crime were apprehended from Baljeet Nagar.

"During interrogation, police found that the main accused was associated with the Bhagat Singh Gang, which had been involved in multiple street rivalries with the Sarkar Group for area dominance. PTI BM ARI