Three juveniles detained for motorcycle thefts in Palghar

Palghar, Jan 28 (PTI) Police have detained three juveniles and claimed to have solved seven cases of theft of motorcycles in Maharashtra's Palghar district.

Senior police inspector Anil Vibhute said following a number of complaints of motorcycle thefts, a team of the local crime branch was formed to conduct a probe into the cases.

The team on January 24 apprehended three persons, all aged 17, allegedly involved in a recent motorcycle theft in the area.

During interrogation, the three persons told the police about their involvement in other such incidents in Dahanu area here in May and August 2023, the official said.

Further investigation revealed their involvement in motorcycle thefts under Saphala police station limits also, he said.

With this, the police have solved seven cases of motorcycle thefts and one case of stealing of a mobile phone, the official said.

The stolen items have been recovered, the police said. PTI COR GK