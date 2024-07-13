Three juveniles escape from police custody in UP's Shamli

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Jul 13 (PTI) Three juveniles booked in a case of theft escaped from police custody while they were being taken to a protective home in Meerut, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place at Kudana village in Shamli district, where they were booked for theft on Friday, the police said.

According to Superintendent of Police Abhishek, the three juveniles escaped when they were being taken to a juvenile home in Meerut in a private car from Shamli.

Three policemen have been suspended for their negligence in discharge of duty, the SP added.