Three juveniles held for killing 22-year-old man in Delhi's Bawana

New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) The Delhi Police on Thursday apprehended three juveniles for fatally stabbing a 22-year-old man in outernorth Delhi's Bawana area, an official said.

Police said that teams have been deployed to trace three more suspects allegedly involved in the attack.

"The incident took place on Wednesday evening. Preliminary investigation points to personal enmity as the motive behind the crime," the officer said.

According to the police, information about the stabbing was received around 6.30 pm, following which a team was rushed to the spot and found bloodstains at the scene. The victim, identified as Ranjan alias Goppa, had been taken to Maharishi Valmiki Hospital by his friends, where doctors declared him brought dead.

A crime team and forensic science laboratory (FSL) unit were called to the spot and an investigation was taken up after registering an FIR.

During questioning, the apprehended juveniles, aged between 15 and 17 years, disclosed the involvement of three more minors in the assault," the officer said, adding that multiple teams are conducting raids to nab the remaining suspects.

Further investigation is underway, he said. PTI