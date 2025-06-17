National

Three juveniles held in connection with attempt to murder case in Delhi's Rohini

NewsDrum Desk
New Delhi, Jun 17 (PTI) Delhi Police has apprehended three juveniles in connection with an attempt to murder case in Rohini, an official on Tuesday said.

The case stems from a violent scuffle between two groups of juveniles in front of a bar near a mall on June 9, which resulted in the death of a 12-year-old boy, police said.

In retaliation, the members of the other group allegedly attacked a minor with a knife and broken beer bottles, causing serious injuries, said a police officer.

A team of the crime branch apprehended the accused following a tip-off when they gathered to plan another crime, police said.

Further investigation is on into the matter, they said. PTI BM AS AS