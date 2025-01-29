Three juveniles stab man in Delhi for assaulting one of them

New Delhi, Feb 3 (PTI) A 22-year-old man was stabbed to death by three juveniles in east Delhi’s Pandav Nagar area on Tuesday after he allegedly assaulted one of the minors earlier in the day, police said.

A PCR call was received around 8.15 pm on Monday regarding the incident, officials said.

"By the time police reached the spot, the injured had been shifted to Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital, where he was declared brought dead," a police officer said.

The officer said the man was identified as Arun Raj, and preliminary examination revealed multiple stab injuries on his body.

A police team analysed CCTV footage from the area, leading to the identification of the suspects.

"During the investigation, three juveniles were apprehended from different locations of east Delhi. Police said the crime was triggered by personal enmity stemming from past disputes," the officer said.

He added that Arun had allegedly assaulted one of the juveniles earlier in the day, following which the three attacked him with knives. Further investigation into the matter is underway. PTI BM OZ OZ