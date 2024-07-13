Three kanwariyas injured as truck hits tractor-trolley in UP's Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Jul 13 (PTI) Three 'kanwariyas' were injured when their tractor-trolley was allegedly hit by a truck on the Delhi-Haridwar national highway here on Saturday morning, police said.

The driver of the truck also sustained injuries in the incident, the police said. Circle Officer Ram Ashish Yadav said the injured have been hospitalised and the truck has been seized.

The incident took place when approximately 14 people were on their way to Haridwar in Uttarakhand from Uttar Pradesh's Hapur on the tractor-trolley to collect water from Ganga. PTI COR NAV BHJ BHJ