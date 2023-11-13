Three kids among 14 killed in 4 road accidents in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Nov 13 (PTI ) Fourteen people, including five members of a family, died and eight others were injured in four separate road accidents in Barmer, Gangapur City, Alwar and Pratapgarh districts of Rajasthan on Monday, police said.

Three children were also among the five who were killed in a collision between a truck and their car in Rajasthan's Barmer district on Monday evening, police said.

Dhorimanna Station House Officer (SHO) Sukhram Vishnoi said those who died in the head-on collision were identified as Dhanraj (45), Swaranjali (five), Prashant (five), Bhagya Lakshmi (one), Gayatri (26).

The car occupants, residents of Bhalgaon in Maharashtra, were travelling to Jaisalmer, the SHO said, adding that another member of the family was injured.

He said the bodies have been kept in the mortuary of government hospital in Dhorimanna for autopsy and the injured has been referred to Sanchore for treatment.

Four youths travelling in a car died while another two were injured in a collision between a roadways bus and a car near Piplai Petrol Pump in Bamanwas police station area of Gangapur City district on Monday.

Assistant Sub-Inspector Suresh Chand said Harimohan Gurjar (20), Vikram Gurjar (20), Muniraj Gurjar (22), Surendra Gurjar were killed when their car collided with a Rajasthan Roadways bus travelling from Dausa to Gangapur City.

Two others were seriously injured. He said both the injured have been taken to Jaipur for treatment. He said the bodies have been handed over to the relatives after post-mortem.

In Alwar, a speeding car crashed into a wall on the Delhi-Mumbai Super Expressway in Laxmangarh police station area, killing three people including two women in the car while two others were injured.

Station House Officer Shriram Meena said the car going towards Jaipur from Delhi side collided with a roadside wall near Chandra Ka Bass, killing Nirmala Pathak (75), Arun Pathak (45) and Muskaan Pathak (19), while two people were injured in the accident.

The car occupants were on their way to Pushkar in Rajasthan. Meena said the relatives took the injured to Delhi for treatment. After post-mortem, the bodies were handed over to the relatives, the SHO added.

Two cars collided in Dhariyavad police station area of Pratapgarh district. Two of the five people travelling in a car died while three others were injured.

Police said the deceased have been identified as Bheria (60) and Mandhata Singh (38). The three injured have been admitted to the government hospital while as many others travelling in the second car escaped unhurt.

Police have seized both the cars and are investigating the matter. PTI AG CK