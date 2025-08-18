Three killed, 10 injured as tempo traveller rams RTC bus in Andhra

Thanikallu (Andhra Pradesh), Aug 18 (PTI) Three persons—one of them a child—were killed and 10 others injured when a tempo traveller collided with a Road Transport Corporation bus in Sri Satya Sai district on Monday, police said.

The tempo traveller, which was on its way from Madanapalle to Kadiri, was being driven rashly while overtaking a lorry and rammed head-on into the bus coming from the opposite direction, police added.

"Three people, including a minor, lost their lives and 10 others were injured after a tempo traveller crashed into an Andhra RTC bus in Thanikallu mandal," Kadiri Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) J Shivanarayan Swamy told PTI.

He said a woman died on the spot, while two others succumbed to injuries during treatment at Anantapur government hospital. The other injured are undergoing treatment.

A case has been registered under Sections 106 (death by negligence) and 125 (endangering life or personal safety of others) of the BNS Act. PTI MS SSK