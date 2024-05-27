Three killed, 11 injured in road accident in Palghar district

Palghar, May 27 (PTI) Three persons were killed and 11 others injured, five of them seriously, in an accident involving a tempo and a maxi cab in Maharashtra’s Palghar district on Monday evening, an official said.

The accident took place at Valwanda village on the Jawhar-Nashik road.

The three deceased persons were on their way from Dindori in Nashik district to the Jiwdani temple in Palghar’s Virar.

The seriously injured persons were taken to Nashik Civil Hospital, he added. PTI COR NR