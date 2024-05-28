Three killed, 17 injured as storm, rain lash Assam

Guwahati, May 28 (PTI) Three persons, including a woman, were killed and 17 others injured in separate incidents in Assam on Tuesday as heavy rain accompanied by strong winds lashed the state in the aftermath of cyclone Remal, officials said.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the inclement weather is likely to continue.

A 60-year-old woman, identified as Labanya Kumari, was injured when a tree fell on her in Kamrup district. She later died in Gauhati Medical College Hospital.

Another person, Putul Gogoi, died in a landslide caused by incessant rain at the under-construction NHPC's Lower Subansiri Hydroelectric Power project at Gerukamukh in Lakhimpur district, officials said.

Kausik Bordoloi Amphi, a 17-year-old college student, was killed when a tree fell on an auto-rickshaw in which he was travelling at Dighalbori in Morigaon district. Four other people in the vehicle were injured.

In Sonitpur district's Dhekiajuli, a tree fell on a school bus injuring 12 children. They were admitted to a local hospital.

The chief minister, who is campaigning in Odisha, asked Chief Secretary Ravi Kota to assess the situation.

He also directed that relief and rehabilitation mechanisms be closely monitored and precautionary measures be taken, an official release said.

"I have instructed officials to be alert to respond to exigencies at the earliest. Request citizens not to venture out unless there is an emergency and be safe. We are constantly monitoring the situation," Sarma posted on X.

Reports of uprooted trees and damaged houses and power infrastructure came from across the state with the disaster response force, fire service, police, health and forest officials being engaged in restorative efforts.

Flash floods have been reported in parts of Karimganj district, prompting the district administration to remain on high alert.

An orange alert (implying 'be prepared for action’) has been issued in Dhubri, South Salmara, Bajali, Barpeta, and Nalbari, while a red alert is in effect for Chirang, Goalpara, Baksa, Tamulpur, Dima Hasao, Cachar, Hailakandi, and Karimganj with schools and educational institutions remaining closed till May 29.

A yellow alert ('watch and be updated') has been issued for the remaining districts for May 28 and 29.

Sarma has expressed sorrow over the loss of lives and directed the chief secretary to ensure all assistance to the affected families and timely treatment for the injured.

The chief secretary instructed the District Commissioners to personally inspect busy passenger ferry ghats across the state to ensure that all precautionary measures are taken.

Ferry services were stopped in Guwahati, Jorhat, Tezpur, Morigaon, Dhubri, Goalpara, South Salmara, Barpeta, Cachar and Karimganj districts.

In the last 24 hours, 14 districts have reported storm and heavy rainfall, according to a report of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA).

Details of the population affected and damages caused by storms and rains were under assessment.

In the severely affected Dima Hasao district, road communication between Haflong and Cachar was affected with restrictions imposed on traffic in the Jatinga-Harangajao stretch. All heavy vehicles on the way to Barak Valley were asked to go through Meghalaya, officials added.

''Incessant rains and stormy winds have caused landslides in Kapircherrra (NH-27, Haflong to Silchar) and ThereBasati (Umrangso-Dehangi Road). Traffic is disrupted and restricted. A BSNL tower in Haflong is badly damaged, and evacuation efforts are underway. We are closely monitoring the situation,'' Sarma posted on X.

Trees were uprooted in several places across the state, including Guwahati, because of the strong winds.

Power supply was disrupted in lower Assam as electric poles fell, and water-logging was reported from different towns, officials said.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) warned of extremely heavy rainfall across the state as an impact of the cyclone.

The Assam State Disaster Management Authority asked people to avoid staying in vulnerable structures and going to water-logged areas. It also urged people to stock on essential items and contact authorities in case of an emergency. PTI DG NN