Three killed, 2 injured as car falls into gorge in Uttarakhand's Chamoli

Gopeshwar, November 20 (PTI) Three wedding guests were killed and two others were injured when the vehicle they were travelling in fell into a ravine in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district, police said on Thursday.

They said the accident occurred late Wednesday evening near a power station on the Helang-Urgam motor road when an SUV carrying wedding guests lost control and fell into the ravine.

According to officials, upon receiving information, police personnel and a State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team reached the spot and launched a rescue operation.

Police said two people in the vehicle died on the spot, while three others were pulled out of the ravine in an injured condition and taken to a hospital, where another person succumbed to injuries during treatment.

According to police, there were five people in the vehicle at the time of the accident. They were returning to their village, Salud, after attending a wedding procession in Urgam.

The deceased were identified as Dhruv (19), Kanhaiya (20), and Milan (28), residents of Salud village.

According to police, the driver, Kamlesh (25), a resident of Palla village, and Puran Singh (55), a resident of Salud, were injured in the accident. PTI DPT ARB ARB ARB