Three killed, 2 injured as unidentified vehicle mows them in Rajasthan's Churu

Jaipur, Oct 5 (PTI) Three men died while two others were injured on Sunday morning after an unidentified vehicle mowed them in Rajatshan's Churu district, police said.

The accident occurred on the NH-52 in Sadar area when Preetam Singh (43), Manjeet (30) and Surendra Jat (32) -- residents of Haryana -- were en route to the Salasar Balaji temple on foot.

Two others walking along with them were also injured in the accident, police added.

The bodies were shifted to the mortuary of a hospital for postmortem while the injured are undergoing treatment. Efforts are on to identify and locate the vehicle and its driver, police said.