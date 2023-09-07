Three killed, 24 injured as mini-truck overturns in Madhya Pradesh

Shivpuri (MP), Sep 7 (PTI) Three persons were killed and 24 others injured when the mini-truck they are travelling in overturned in Shivpuri district of Madhya Pradesh early on Thursday, police said.

The accident took place close to a roadside eatery near Shivpuri, an official said.

"The victims were returning to Gwalior from Betul after taking part in a religious programme," Kotwali police station in-charge Vinay Yadav said.

A truck tried to overtake the mini-truck, which led to the accident. The driver of the mini-truck lost control over the vehicle in the process of preventing a collision, due to which it overturned, he said.

Three men were killed in the accident, which left 24 others injured, he added.

The deceased are identified as Ganga Singh Narvariya (65), Bhanwar Singh (65) and Ram Singh Kushwaha (70), the official said.

The injured were admitted to a government medical college-cum-hospital here, he said, adding that a probe was being conducted. PTI COR MAS NP