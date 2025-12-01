Three killed, 25 injured as jeep plunges into gorge in Rajasthan's Pali

Jaipur, Dec 1 (PTI) Three people, including two women, were killed and 25 others were injured when a packed jeep lost control and plummeted into a gorge after one of its wheels came off in Rajasthan's Pali district on Monday, police said.

The accident occurred around noon in the Kundal area under Bali police station limits, when the vehicle -- carrying 28 passengers -- was on its way from Panch Bor Sayra in Udaipur district to Kundal for a condolence meeting, Station House Officer Parbat Singh said.

According to the police, the rear wheel detached while the jeep was descending a slope between Kundal and Danwali, causing the driver to lose control and veer off the road.

The jeep toppled into a gorge, throwing several passengers out as it rolled down.

Local residents alerted the police and ambulances and rescue efforts began. Two ambulances and several private vehicles transported the injured to the Bali district hospital.

Thirteen critically injured passengers were later referred to Pali district headquarters hospital, officials said.

Those killed were identified as Terasi, Kalaram, and Sita.

The victims were on their way to attend a condolence gathering of a relative of the deceased family, police said.

Leader of Opposition in the Rajasthan Assembly Tika Ram Jully expressed grief over the incident.

In a post on X, he said, "News of three deaths and 25 injuries after a jeep fell into a gorge in Kundal, Pali is extremely painful and unfortunate. I extend my deepest condolences to the bereaved families and pray for speedy recovery of the injured." PTI AG ARB ARB