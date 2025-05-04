Three killed, 3 injured in collision between cars in MP's Chhatarpur

Chhatarpur (MP), May 4 PTI) Three persons, among them a two-year-old boy, were killed and as many were injured in a head-on collision between two cars in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district, police said on Sunday.

The accident occurred near an eatery under the Bada-Malehra police station area around 11 pm on Saturday, inspector Shraddha Shukla told PTI.

She said the deceased included Gajendra Ahirwar (35) and his son Yash (2), hailing from Sagar district, and Amar Wadhwani (53), a local.

Ahirwar's wife Aarti (35), Ritu Wadhwani (51), and Mayur Wadhwani (29) were injured and are undergoing treatment at a hospital in Gwalior, the official said.

An ambulance and a rescue team were dispatched to the scene of the collision, and the victims were rushed to a hospital, where three were declared dead.