Three killed, 6 injured as ambulance hits parked truck in UP's Bhadohi

Bhadohi (UP), Aug 11 (PTI) Three people including two women were killed while six others were injured on monday as an ambulance carrying a body from Delhi to Begusarai in Bihar rammed into a parked truck here, police said.

Superintendent of Police Abhimanyu Manglik said the accident occurred on National Highway 19 here round 7 am.

He said after the death of Varun Kumar (45) in a hospital in Delhi, his family members including his wife Neetu alias Shweta (36) and his elder sister Baby Kumari (45) were en route to Begusarai with the body.

A total of nine people, including two women, were in the ambulance. He said that the accident occurred as the ambulance driver Ajit (45) fell asleep.

While Neetu and Baby Kumari died on the spot, Ajit later died during treatment in the hospital. Treatment of rest of the six is undergoing in Varanasi, he said.