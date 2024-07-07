Three killed, 8 injured as building collapses in Jharkhand's Deoghar

Deoghar (Jharkhand), Jul 7 (PTI) At least three persons were killed and eight others were injured after being buried under the debris of a two-storey building that collapsed in Jharkhand's Deoghar district on Sunday, officials said. The rescue operation that began at 6 am concluded around 4 pm, they said.

Deoghar Deputy Commissioner (DC) Vishal Sagar said 11 people were trapped under the rubble after the building collapsed in the town early this morning.

"Four children were rescued by the local people. We immediately deployed a National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team which retrieved seven people from under the debris," Sagar told PTI.

All the seven people were taken to the Deoghar Sadar Hospital, and “three of them were declared dead” by doctors of the health facility, he said.

The families of the injured and the deceased people will be provided compensation as per the government norms, the DC said.

"Of the seven people taken to the hospital, two were declared brought dead and a woman succumbed to her injuries. The treatment of the four others, including a child, is underway," Deoghar Civil Surgeon Ranjan Sinha told PTI. NDRF Inspector Randhir Kumar said the 10-hour-long rescue operation ended around 4.10 pm. PTI SAN COR ACD BDC