Three killed after being hit by speeding pick-up van in West Bengal

Kolkata: Three persons were killed when a speeding pick-up van hit them from behind on a highway in West Bengal's Malda district on Saturday, police said.

The accident happened in the district's Harishchandrapur area, the police said, adding that the pick-up van, after hitting the morning walkers, lost control and fell into a roadside ditch.

All three men died on the spot.

They were identified as Dilip Saha (49), Fekan Lal Ram (60) and Suresh Khaitan (60).

The bodies were taken to a hospital for post-mortem examination.

The driver of the vehicle was admitted to a nearby hospital in critical condition, a police officer said, adding that the pick-up van was seized.