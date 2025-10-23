Three killed after being run over by vehicle in Jharkhand's Khunti

Khunti (Jharkhand), Oct 23 (PTI) Three people, including a woman, were killed after the two-wheeler they were riding was hit and run over by an unidentified vehicle in Jharkhand's Khunti district, police said on Thursday.

The incident happened on Torpa-Khunti-Simdega Road between Mamrala and Ridung villages in Torpa police station area on Wednesday night.

The bodies have been brought to the police station and will be sent for post-mortem examination on Thursday, they said.

The deceased have been identified as Vandna Topno (21), Temna Topno (42) and Mati Sandi (25), Torpa police station in-charge Mukesh Kumar said.

Preliminary investigation suggested that Vandna Topno and Temna went on a two-wheeler to Bandgaon in Chaibasa district to bring Sandi, a divorcee, for marriage with Temna.

All three were returning to Tundru village in Khunti when they were hit by an unidentified vehicle.

"All three died on the spot. Since there was a less traffic on the road, the bodies were located late on Wednesday night," he said.

A case has been registered and a search launched for the vehicle, he added. PTI CORR SAN ACD