Three killed after Bolero jeep hits their bike in UP's Banda

Banda (UP), May 3 (PTI) Three people, including a minor, were killed after their motorcycle collided with a Bolero jeep here, police said on Friday. Deputy Superintendent of Police Rajveer Singh said the incident occurred on Thursday night when the victims, identified as Gulam Mohammad (18), his brother Rajju (12) and their neighbour Kamlesh Sahu (26), were returning home from a market in Musiwa village. A Bolero jeep hit the victim's motorcycle on Kamasin-Dadaun road near the Sikri bus stop, the DSP said. Upon receiving the information, the police rushed the victim to the Community Health Center (CHC) where the doctors declared Kamlesh Sahu and Ghulam Mohammad dead on arrival. While Rajju died on the way to Kanpur for treatment, he said. The bodies were sent for post-mortem. A case was registered and efforts are being made to arrest the jeep's driver who fled after the accident, he added.