Three killed after car crashes into motorcycle

Latur, Jan 9 (PTI) Three persons were killed after a car rammed into their motorcycle in Latur district of Maharashtra, police said.

The accident took place on the Kingao-Ambajogai road near Anandwadi Pati on Thursday around 11.30 pm, they said.

The deceased have been identified as Sandip Chate (32), Khushal alias Vitthal Chate (40) and Ajay Darade, all residents of Parbhani district.

The accident occurred when the trio was on the way back home after attending a village fair at Kingao in Ahmedpur tehsil. Due to the crash, cousins Sandip and Khushal died on the spot, while Ajay suffered grievous injuries. He was rushed to Ambajogai for treatment, where he succumbed to his injuries on Friday morning, the police said.

The car driver sustained minor injuries in the accident.

Police have registered a case against the car driver. PTI COR NP