Three killed after car hits roadside tree in Odisha’s Koraput district

Bhubaneswar, May 16 (PTI) Three persons were killed and three others critically injured after their car crashed into a tree along NH-326 in Odisha's Koraput district on Friday, police said.

The accident took place near Gaudguda Chhak under Baipariguda police limits in the district, police added.

According to police, six persons — five from a family — were travelling from Nayagarh to a relative's home at Malkangiri to spend the summer vacation when the accident occurred.

Police suspect that the car veered off the road and hit a tree after the driver lost control.

On getting information, police reached the spot and sent the bodies for post-mortem examination and shifted the injured to hospital.