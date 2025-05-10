Three killed after car hits stationary goods vehicle in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, May 10 (PTI) Three people died after the car in which they were travelling crashed into a stationary goods vehicle on Outer Ring Road (ORR) here early on Saturday, police said.

The incident occurred when three businessmen, aged between 22-23, were proceeding from Shamshabad to Ghatkesar on ORR and at about 02:00 hours their car hit the "wrongly" parked vehicle from the rear, they said.

Due to the impact, the front of the car got lodged in the rear of the goods vehicle, and a fire erupted.

The driver of the goods vehicle managed to separate both vehicles, but the fire's intensity increased. As a result, two occupants of the car were burnt alive, while the third, who sustained severe head injuries was rushed to a private hospital. Later, he died during treatment, police said.

A case was registered at Abdullapurmet police station and further investigation is on.