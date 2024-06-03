Three killed after car rams into motorcycles in Kolhapur; elderly driver also dies

Mumbai, Jun 3 (PTI) Three persons were killed and as many others injured when a speeding car driven by a 72-year-old man rammed into two-wheelers at a traffic intersection in Maharashtra's Kolhapur city on Monday afternoon, police said.

Vasant Chavan, who was driving the car, suffered injuries in the accident that took place in the Rajarampuri area at around 2.15 pm, and also died apparently after suffering a heart attack, an official said.

CCTV footage of the gruesome accident surfaced on social media, in which Chavan's white car is seen ramming into a couple of two-wheelers at the busy traffic intersection in the city, around 375km from Mumbai, before coming to an abrupt halt.

The deceased, who were on motorcycles, were flung into the air due to the impact of the crash, , the official said.

At the time of the accident, Chavan, a retired employee of the Kolhapur University, was on his way to Rajarampuri, he said.

The three injured persons were undergoing treatment at various hospitals, the official said.

Prima facie, it appears the injured car driver suffered a heart attack immediately after the crash.

However, the exact cause of his death will be known once the post-mortem report is received, he added. PTI DC ARU RSY