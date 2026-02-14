Three killed after motorcycle falls off damaged bridge, plunges into river in MP's Damoh

Damoh (MP), Feb 14 (PTI) Three persons were killed after a motorcycle fell off a damaged bridge and plunged into a river in Madhya Pradesh's Damoh district, police said on Saturday.

The victims, all in their early 20s, were travelling for a friend's wedding when the accident occurred on the Sagar Road, about 25 km from Tendukheda block headquarters, around 11 pm on Friday, an official said.

The trio had lost their way and reached the damaged section of a bridge, which had been partly washed away in the floods last year, Sub-Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Archana Ahir said.

The rider lost control of the vehicle, which plunged into the Byarma River, she said.

The victims, Ajay Ghosi, Amit Kurmi and Pawan Kurmi, were residents of neighbouring Sagar district and were heading to Tendukheda for a wedding, the official said.

Ahir said the bridge over the river had been washed away in floods on July 30 last year, following which the traffic on the route was completely suspended and commuters had to take a 20-km detour.

But the victims opted for a shortcut and got lost while returning to the Sagar Road, she added.

Family members riding on another motorcycle behind the trio alerted the Tendukheda police, following which a 108 ambulance reached the spot and the men were retrieved and taken to a community health centre, where doctors declared them dead.

Former minister and Rehli MLA Gopal Bhargava expressed grief over the incident.