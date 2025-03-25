Three killed after motorcycle rams into tree in Buldhana

Mumbai, Mar 25 (PTI) Three persons were killed after their speeding motorcycle rammed into a tree in Maharashtra's Buldhana district on Tuesday, police said.

The accident took place near Bhokarwadi on the Chikhli-Jaffrabad road in the afternoon, an official said.

He said the victims were travelling from Chikli to Warud in Jalna district when the speeding two-wheeler hit a tree.

The deceased, Rohit Mahadu Chabukswar (24), Shubham Ramesh Chabukswar (25) and Sonu Supdu Usare (23), were residents of Sillod taluka in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, he said, adding that the bodies were handed over to their families.

The official said a case of accidental death was registered.