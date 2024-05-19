Three killed after motorcycle rams into tree in Chhattisgarh

Raigarh, May 19 (PTI) Three persons were killed when their speeding motorcycle rammed into a tree in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh district, police said on Sunday.

The accident occurred near Karrahan village under the Lailunga police station limits on Saturday night, an official said.

The victims, Khule Paikra and Vijay Sanwra, both aged 18, and Laxman Chauhan (22), were heading to Gerupani village to attend a wedding, he said.

Paikra, who was riding the two-wheeler, lost control and rammed into a tree, the official said.

The trio were killed on the spot, he said, adding that the victims were residents of Subra village in the district.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem to a hospital in Lailunga, and a case has been registered, the official said. PTI COR ARU