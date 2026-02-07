Three killed after speeding car falls into canal in MP's Narmadapuram

Narmadapuram (MP), Feb 7 (PTI) Three persons were killed after a speeding car crashed through the railing on a bridge and plunged into a canal in Madhya Pradesh's Narmadapuram district, police said on Saturday.

The accident occurred on Friday midnight at the Pathrota canal on the Itarsi-Pathrota Road, an official said.

Lucky Patel (30), the driver, Shivam Tiwari (26) and Abhay alias Abhi Chauhan (19) drowned in the canal, and their bodies have been retrieved along with the vehicle, Itarsi sub-divisional officer of police Virendra Kumar Mishra told PTI.

According to eyewitnesses, the car coming from the Itarsi side crashed through the railing on the bridge and fell straight into the canal.

The victims tried to open the windows to escape and shouted for help, but the vehicle got locked and sank, they said.

The official said that the bodies were sent for post-mortem, and a probe is underway to ascertain the sequence of events. PTI LAL ARU