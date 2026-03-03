Three killed after truck hits motorcycle in Jharkhand

Khunti (Jharkhand), Mar 3 (PTI) Three people were killed after a motorcycle was hit by a truck in Jharkhand's Khunti district, police said on Tuesday.

The accident occurred at Tudigarha village under the Rania Police Station limits, around 100 km from the state's capital Ranchi, on Monday night, a senior officer said.

Rania Police Station officer-in-charge Shyamal Shubhankar said, "Local villagers on Monday night informed that a truck had hit a motorcycle. The motorcycle rider and two pillion riders died on the spot. The goods vehicle fled the spot." The deceased were identified as Sanika Munda, 25, Turi Hassa, 24, both residents of Khunti district, and Manu Barjo, 26, hailed from Buru village in West Singhbhum district.

"All three had come to the weekly Monday market in Rania headquarters. The accident occurred when they were returning home," the officer said. PTI CORR SAN BDC