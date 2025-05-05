Three killed after truck runs over motorcycle in UP's Mahoba

Banda (UP), May 5 (PTI) Three motorcycle riders were killed after being hit by a truck in Uttar Pradesh's Mahoba district, police said on Monday.

Additional Superintendent of Police Vandana Singh said the accident occurred around 1.30 am on the Mahoba-Hamirpur National Highway near Punjabi Dhaba in Kabrai area.

An unidentified truck ran over the motorcycle, killing two of the riders on the spot. The third died during treatment at the hospital, the officer said.

Pramod (25), Jeetu (17), and Bharat (15), from Kabrai town died in the accident. The three were returning home after working at a wedding function, according to police.

Police said the truck has been identified and efforts are underway to apprehend the driver.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, and further legal proceedings are in progress, the police added. PTI COR KIS OZ OZ