Three killed after two groups clash over sharing well water in Dharashiv; 10 held

Mumbai, Jan 6 (PTI) Three persons were killed and four others injured after two groups clashed over sharing water from a well for their farm in a village in Maharashtra's Dharashiv district, an official said on Monday.

Police have detained 10 persons.

People involved in the incident at Bavi village on Sunday night were distant relatives, locked in a dispute over water supply from the common well, he said.

The official members of both groups attacked each other with wooden sticks, sickles, and knives, leading to the death of Appa Kale (65), Parmeshar Kale (22), and Sunil Kale.

The injured persons were rushed to a hospital, where one of them is in critical condition, the official said.

Two separate cases have been registered under Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita sections on charges of murder, causing grievous hurt, rioting, and other sections at Yermala police station, he said.

Police have detained 10 persons and investigating further, the official said. PTI DC ARU NSK