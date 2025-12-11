Three killed as autorickshaw collides with bus carrying Lord Ayyappa devotees in Kerala

Kollam (Kerala), Dec 11 (PTI) Three people died after the autorickshaw in which they were travelling collided with a bus at Anchal in the wee hours of Thursday, police said.

The deceased were identified as Akshay (23), Jyothi Lakshmi (21) and Sruthy Lakshmi (16), all residents of Karavaloor.

According to police, the autorickshaw driven by Akshay lost control and hit a bus carrying Lord Ayyappa devotees from Andhra Pradesh.

The devotees were returning after their Sabarimala pilgrimage when the accident occurred around 1 am on the Punalur-Anchal road.

Police said Akshay died on the spot, while the two others, who were his relatives, were rushed to a hospital but succumbed to their injuries later.

The front portion of the bus was damaged, but all passengers escaped unhurt, police said.

A probe has been launched into the incident.

The bodies will be handed over to relatives after post-mortem, police said. PTI TBA TBA KH