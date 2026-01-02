Three killed as bike collides with bus in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj

Baripada (Odisha), Jan 2 (PTI) Three persons were killed after the motorcycle they were riding collided head-on with a bus on NH-220 in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district on Friday, police said.

The accident took place near Ranibandh under Rairangpur town police station limits in the afternoon, and all three died on the spot.

The bus, which was on its way from Rairangpur town to Keonjhar, has been seized, Rairangpur sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Gokulananda Sahu said.

The deceased were yet to be identified, he said.