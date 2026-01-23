Three killed as bus collides with tourist vehicle in Karnataka

Udupi (Karnataka), Jan 23 (PTI) Three people were killed following a head-on collision between a bus and a tourist vehicle in the district on Friday, police said.

The impact of the collision that took place on the Karkala–Bajagoli National Highway near Miyar was so severe that the bus was extensively damaged, they said.

Several others sustained injuries in the accident were immediately shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment. Their condition is said to be stable.

On receiving information, Karkala police rushed to the spot and carried out an inspection.

A case has been registered, and traffic movement on the stretch was briefly affected before being restored.

The identity of the deceased is yet to be confirmed, police said.

Investigation is on, they added.