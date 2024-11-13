Three killed as bus collides with truck in UP

Banda (UP), Nov 13 (PTI) A bus carrying wedding guests collided with a truck in Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur district, resulting in three deaths and injuring nine others on Wednesday, a police official said.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Fatehpur) Vijay Shankar Mishra said the accident occurred on the national highway near Mauhar village when the bus was en route from Muderi village in Prayagraj to Noida.

The bus, carrying 23 wedding guests, lost control and collided with the truck in front of it, Mishra said.

"Two passengers, Kiran (55) and Adityaraj (5), died at the scene, while a young woman, Kumkum Singh (20), succumbed to her injuries during treatment at the hospital," he said.

He added three of the injured are in critical condition and have been referred to Hallett Hospital in Kanpur, while six others are admitted to a local hospital.

Police have sent the bodies for postmortem and initiated an investigation into the accident, Mishra said. PTI COR KIS DV DV