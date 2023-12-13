Three killed as bus driver suddenly falls sick and hits motorbikes in Gr Noida

Noida, Dec 13 (PTI) Three persons died while another was injured after an Uttar Pradesh roadways bus allegedly hit two motorcycles on an overbridge in Greater Noida on Wednesday, police said.

The driver suddenly fell sick and lost control of the bus leading to the crash, they said. Police said he has been taken into custody.

Additional DCP (Greater Noida) Ashok Kumar said the incident took place in Mandi Shyam Nagar area of Dankaur.

"The bus belongs to Bulandshahr depot. It was on the overbridge and on its way from Dankaur to Bulandshahr when the driver suddenly fell sick and lost control of the bus and it hit two motorcycles on which four people were riding," Kumar said.

"Two of the motorcycle riders died on the spot while the other two were rushed to the GIMS hospital where one more person died. The fourth rider is undergoing treatment," the officer said.

The bus driver has been taken into custody and the state-owned vehicle impounded, the police said. Legal proceedings have been initiated and bodies sent for post mortem, the police added. PTI KIS SKY SKY