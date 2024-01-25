Three killed as bus hits container on Samruddhi Expressway

Amravati, Jan 25 (PTI) Three people were killed after a private bus dashed against a container truck on the Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi Expressway in Maharashtra's Amravati district on Thursday morning, police said.

Advertisment

The accident took place around 5 pm near Vadona Shivni village, around 150 km from Nagpur, a local police official said.

Both the vehicles were on the same side of the expressway.

Two passengers and the cleaner (driver's assistant) in the bus were killed, he said.

The bus was heading from Ahmednagar in Maharashtra to Chhattisgarh's capital Raipur, the official said, adding that more information was awaited. PTI COR GK KRK