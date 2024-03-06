Three killed as bus hits motorcycle in Rajasthan

Kota, Mar 6 (PTI) Three youths died when their motorcycle was hit by a speeding truck in Rajasthan's Kota district on Wednesday evening, police said.

The accident took place on National Highway 127 near Polaikalan village under the Simliya police station area, they said.

The speeding truck hit the motorcycle from behind around 6 pm, killing Nikhil Panchal alias Gourav and Ronak Panchal, both from Kota city, and Harsh Panchal of Baran's Anta town on the spot, said Station House Officer Dalpat Singh.

He said the truck driver has been rounded up.

The families of the deceased have been informed. The bodies have been kept at a mortuary and post-mortem examination would be conducted on Thursday morning, the SHO said. PTI COR DIV DIV