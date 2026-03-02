Three killed as bus rams into parked truck in UP's Unnao

Unnao (UP), Mar 2 (PTI) A roadways bus rammed into a stationary truck on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway in the district on Monday, leaving three passengers dead and 28 others injured, police said.

The accident occurred around 2:30 am near Gahar Purwa village when the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation was going to Lucknow, police said.

Station House Officer Akhilesh Pandey said preliminary investigation suggests the bus driver dozed off at the wheel.

The injured were taken to the community health centre in Bangarmau, from where some critically injured passengers were referred to the district hospital.

One of the deceased has been identified as Rajput (20), while efforts are underway to ascertain the identities of the other two victims.