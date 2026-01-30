Three killed as car catches fire after falling off bridge in Rajkot district

Rajkot, Jan 30 (PTI) Three persons were charred to death after the car they were travelling in fell off a bridge and burst into flames in Gujarat’s Rajkot district early on Friday, police said.

The accident occurred around 5.30 am on the Gondal-Atkot highway when the car was going from Chhota Udepur towards Gondal, they said.

The car hit the side wall of an 8-foot-tall bridge over a small stream, broke through it and plunged to the ground, Deputy Superintendent of Police Naveen Chakravarthy said.

The vehicle immediately caught fire after the fall, leaving its occupants trapped inside. All three passengers died at the scene, he said.

The victims' charred bodies have been recovered and sent for forensic examination, while samples have been forwarded to a Forensic Science Laboratory for identification, Chakravarthy said, adding that further investigation is underway.