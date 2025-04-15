Three killed, Two injured as car collides with bus in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur

Kanpur: Three people were killed and two seriously injured when their car collided with a private bus here on Tuesday, police said.

The incident took place on GT Road in Naramau in the Bithoor area while the car was going from Naramau to Unnao allegedly on the wrong side of the road, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Kalyanpur) Abhishek Pandey told PTI.

The car driver allegedly hit a motorcycle earlier while turning towards a CNG station and might have been attempting to flee, leading to the fatal collision with the bus, he said.

Upon receiving information about the accident, the Bithoor police reached the spot, broke the car's windows to pull out its occupants and rushed them to hospital, the ACP said.

Doctors declared Akansha Mishra (30), a resident of Shivli Road, and Anjula Mishra (32), a resident of Barra, dead on arrival. They both worked as teachers. The car driver, Vishal Dwivedi (25), a resident of Kalyanpur, succumbed to his injuries during treatment, Pandey said.

The condition of the two other occupants, Richa Awasthi and Ashok Kumar, is said to be critical, he said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem and an investigation into the incident is underway. The bus driver fled the scene, leaving behind the vehicle, he said.