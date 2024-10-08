Three killed as car collides with ST bus in Jalgaon district after tyre burst

Mumbai, Oct 8 (PTI) Three men travelling in a car were killed and another occupant was injured when their vehicle rammed into a 'Shivshahi' bus operated by the state transport corporation in Maharashtra's Jalgaon district on Tuesday, police said.

The accident occurred in the morning on Chopda-Dharangaon Road, around 415km from Mumbai, when the speeding car collided with the air-conditioned bus after suffering a tyre burst, an official said.

Three men travelling in the car died on the spot, whereas another passenger sustained serious injuries, he said.

In another incident on the Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi Highway, unidentified persons pelted stones at a speeding luxury bus in Buldhana district, a second official said.

No casualty was reported in the incident, he said. PTI DC RSY