Three killed as car collides with truck in Karnataka's Chitradurga district

Chitradurga (Karnataka), Feb 26 (PTI) Three persons died on the spot when a car they were travelling in collided head on with a truck at Challakere Taluk here on Thursday, police said.

The accident occurred near Hirehalli Toll Plaza.

The passengers in the car were reportedly travelling towards Tiptur after completing their pilgrimage to Mantralaya.

According to the police, the impact of the collision was severe, leaving the car completely mangled.

"Details of the deceased are being collected. A case has been registered and further investigation is under way," police said. PTI GMS KH