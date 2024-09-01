Three killed as car crashes into tanker in Mumbai

Mumbai, Sep 1 (PTI) At least three persons were killed and as many others injured when a car carrying them overturned and hit a stationary water tanker in Chembur area of Mumbai on Sunday, police said.

The incident occurred in the afternoon when the driver of the four-wheeler lost his control over the vehicle, causing it to overturn, an official said, adding that the deceased and injured persons were friends.

The deceased men are identified as Harichandan Dilip Das (23), Pramod Shankar Prasad (35), and Hussain Shaikh (40).

A case has been registered against the driver, Javed Saifula Khan (30), who also sustained injuries, and the investigation is underway, the police official added. PTI ZA NSK