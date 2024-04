Dehradun, Apr 29 (PTI) Three people died after their car fell into a deep gorge in Uttarakhan’s Mussoorie, police said.

All three died on the spot in the accident that occurred on Hathipaon road, they said.

State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel rushed to the spot and pulled out the bodies after descending into the 500 metre deep gorge with the help of ropes, police said.

The car bore a Haryana registration number. Efforts are on to identify the deceased, they said. PTI ALM NB